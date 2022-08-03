Elizabeth Lenor Fling, 1924-2022

Elizabeth Lenor Fling, 98 of Leesburg, Virginia died on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Heritage Hall in Leesburg, Virginia.

Born Wednesday, March 12, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Aubrey F Thomas and the late Emma Lee Wright Thomas.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Doris R Allnut (Sonny) of Gaithersburg, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, George T. Fling and daughter, Evelyn Fling.

A private service was held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, Virginia. Elizabeth was interred in Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, MD.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com