Community Foundation Funds Award $35K in Scholarships

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties awarded $35,000 in 2022 scholarships.



Kaitlin Vasquez, graduate of Loudoun County High School, received a $6,220 Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship to attend George Mason University.



Caroline Caton, graduate of Freedom High School, received a $1,000 from the Debbie Settle Scholarship Foundation to attend University of Mary Washington.



Eric Spanbauer received a $2,000 scholarship from the Val and Bill Tillett Scholarship Fund to attend Northern Virginia Community College’s Horticulture program.



Marsabeth Floyd received a $1,020 scholarship from the Mary B. Tett Health Professionals Fund to continue attendance at Walden University.



Patrick Beck received a $2,500 scholarship from the Gavin Rupp I Promise 15 Scholarship to continue attendance at Virginia Tech.



Daisy Denicore received a $2,000 scholarship from the Blair and Mike Pirrello Vocational Scholarship Fund to attend the BalletMet Academy.



Erica Dobies received a $6,220 scholarship from the Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship to continue attendance at James Madison University.



Lily Takemoto received a $1,000 scholarship from the Debbie Settle Scholarship Foundation to attend Utah State University.



Zohayr Naveed received a $6,220 Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship to continue attendance at the University of Virginia



Kayla Ballve received a $6,220 Stowers Loudoun County High School Scholarship to continue studies at Virginian Tech.

