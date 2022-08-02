Wood Named to New Leesburg Economic Development Post

Allison Wood has joined the Town of Leesburg as its new Small Business Development & Tourism Specialist.

It is a new position for the Economic Development Department. Her responsibilities will include working directly with the town’s small businesses, entrepreneurs, and local tourism industry. She will also oversee the possible development of a comprehensive Main Street program for the Town.

A Loudoun native, Wood began her career in the local wine industry, both as a distributor to Leesburg’s restaurants, and later in winery operations. As the Director of Sales and Marketing for Tarara Winery, she was part of the team that took home the 2019 Destination of the Year Award and 2019 People’s Choice Award for the Loudoun Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards.

In 2020, she moved into marketing as the Director of Operations for E.L. Strategic. Wood is a Certified Tourism Ambassador for Loudoun County and holds a position with the Young Professionals Committee of the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“I am pleased to welcome Allison to the Town of Leesburg,” stated Economic Development Department Director Russell Seymour. “I believe her experience working with small businesses and her tourism background will add a new and important dimension to the services provided by the Town’s Economic Development Department.”