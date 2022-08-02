Paul Arthur Reimers, 59

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, Paul Arthur Reimers peacefully passed away at age 59 with his loved ones at his side. Paul was a beloved father, son, brother, friend, and engaged community member.

Paul was born on Dec. 28, 1962, in Springerville, AZ, to Diane and Mark Reimers. His father, Mark, worked for the National Forest Service, and the family moved around the western United States before settling down in Clifton, VA, where he graduated from Robinson Secondary School. Paul soon became an Eagle Scout, a mark of his deep passion and love for the outdoors. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from the University of Virginia. In 1985, Paul founded his business, PR Construction, and has since built hundreds of custom homes in Leesburg and the surrounding areas. In addition to building his business, Paul built a family with Ann Reimers, raising three incredible sons, Kelly, Jackson, and Noah.

Paul was an avid traveler, traveling to over 40 countries throughout his life. He climbed peaks around the world, from Kilimanjaro to the Himalayas, but his favorite place in the world was Grand Targhee in Alta, Wyoming, where he spent nearly every winter skiing and every summer hiking and rafting. He loved live music, anything from a lone singer in a bar to a sold out Dave Matthews concert. Though a hunter and fisherman, Paul always had an affinity for animals, keeping pets from alligators and snakes to dachshund pups and koi fish throughout his life.

Paul dedicated his life to serving others near and far. He spent 12 consecutive years leading mission trips to Honduras. He was a founding member and served as president of the Partnership for Clean Water and Education. He was also a long-standing member of the Leesburg Board of Architectural Review. Paul is remembered as generous, kind, and humble, always focused on doing the things he loved with the people he loved. Paul’s joyful spirit and zest for life touched everyone around him.

Paul was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Nelson and Evelyn, and his paternal grandparents, John and Ellamae. Paul is survived by his parents, Diane and Mark, his sisters, Christine and Ruth, and his three sons, Kelly, Jackson, and Noah Reimers. He will also be dearly missed by his fiancé, Jan Joseph. His memory lives on as a blessing to all who knew him.

The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of donations to Paul’s favorite charities: http://www.pcwe.org/ and https://cftetonvalley.org/. All are welcome at his Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 4-8pm at the Birkby House at 109 Loudoun Street SW, Leesburg, Virginia 20175.