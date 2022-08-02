Oily Rags Blamed in Aldie House Fire

An early morning house fire has displaced an Aldie family.

According to Loudoun Fire-Rescue, just after 12:30 a.m. Aug. 2, crews from Kirkpatrick Farms, Aldie, Dulles South, Brambleton and Prince William County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Yellow Birch Court for a structure fire. They arrived on the scene to find a large, single-family home with smoke and fire coming from the attached garage. The residents, two adults and one child, were located safely outside.

Firefighters quickly made access to the garage and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading into the residence. The non-combustible exterior siding on the home, and a closed interior door to the home’s living space helped limit fire spread.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by the improper disposal of oil-soaked rags/brushes in the garage.

Damages to the home and contents were estimated at $150,000.

When oil and stain-soaked rags are not disposed of properly they become a fire hazard due to their ability to spontaneously combust, according to the department. Rags should be dried by spreading them out in a single layer on the ground/driveway or hanging them in a safe area away from combustibles. Place dry rags in an airtight metal container with tight-fitting lid and cover with water and an oil breakdown detergent. Once cured, the materials may be safely disposed of at appropriate hazardous waste collection sites.