Loudoun’s Summer Meal Program Ending, Extra Meals to Be Handed Out

The Loudoun County Public School summer meal program comes to an end Aug. 8, but the school division announced it would provide 17 days’ worth of meals.

The additional meal kits can be picked up Monday the 8th between 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. while supplies last.

Organizers ask those planning to pick up the extra meals to plan accordingly and bring something to take the food home in.

The extra days are being provided because of the continued high volume at summer meal distribution sites. The 17 extra meal kits will cover the days leading up to the first day of school on Aug. 25.

All meal kits include breakfast and lunch and are for children aged 18 and younger.

Meal kits may be picked up at the following locations; Banneker Elementary, Briar Woods High School, Broad Run High School, Dominion High School, Farmwell Station Middle School, Freedom High School, Independence High School, John Champe High School, Leesburg Elementary, Lightridge High School, Loudoun County High School, Loudoun Valley High School, Park View High School, Potomac Falls High School, Riverside High School, Rock Ridge High School, Rolling Ridge Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Stone Bridge High School, Sugarland Elementary, Tuscarora High School and Woodbridge High School.