Letter: Anthony V Fasolo, Leesburg

Editor: This is a thank you letter to the Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Leesburg Police who responded quickly to my 911 call on Monday, Aug. 1.

My wife Anna, slipped on a small rug, and fell forward hitting her nose on a piece of marble in our bathroom, causing massive loss of blood. Fortunately, our daughter and rowing coach Grace, her husband Bob and son Anthony were here visiting with us and all trained in first aid. They worked to stop the bleeding and applied first aid until help arrived.

The emergency team that arrived was very professional, courteous and comforting. After stopping the bleeding further and checking to see if there were any broken bones or other serious injuries, they gave my wife the option of going to a hospital or not. She decided not to go to a hospital and is recovering. She is resting now as I write this and I am thankful that my daughter and her family were here to calm this old guy down, and care for Anna and I am also especially grateful to the Leesburg Police and the Fire and Rescue team for their caring and competence.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.

Anthony V Fasolo, Leesburg