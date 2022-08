The Loudoun County Fair returned once again last week, with live music, a rodeo, livestock auction, demolition derby, carnival rides, food, and more.

And this year, Bear Chase Brewery General Manager Chris Suarez won the Kiss-A-Pig contest.

The Ferris Wheel at the Loudoun County Fair. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Sheep wait outside the livestock auction Friday afternoon at the Loudoun County Fair. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The livestock auction, where visitors can bid on animals raised by local 4H members, is a centerpiece of the Loudoun County Fair. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Loudoun County Fair is always the place to see animals up close. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Loudoun County Fair is always the place to see animals up close. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Bubbles greet young visitors to the Loudoun County Fair on Friday afternoon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Crowds pack into the Loudoun County fairgrounds on Friday afternoon. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Jimmy Riffle of the Animal Planet show “Gator Boys” demonstrates some wrangling moves during a performance at the Loudoun County Fair.

Jimmy Riffle of the Animal Planet show “Gator Boys” demonstrates some wrangling moves during a performance at the Loudoun County Fair.

Southern View Farm’s Bernard poses with his championship banner.

A freshly shorn lamb greets a visitor at the Loudoun County Fair.

A view of the Loudoun County Fair from the top of the midway Ferris wheel.

Jimmy Riffle of the Animal Planet show “Gator Boys” demonstrates some wrangling moves during a performance at the Loudoun County Fair.