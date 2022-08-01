Loudoun Preservation Society to Award Grants

The Loudoun Preservation Society will award eight historic preservation grants at its annual ceremony on Sept. 22, the nonprofit has announced.

The grants are meant to be “pump-priming” grants, typically in the $500 to $5,000 range, to help stimulate community interest in funding a preservation project while publicizing the effort. The Loudoun Preservation Society has awarded the grants since 1973, helping to promote dozens of historic preservation, rehabilitation, research, and education projects.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church of Middleburg will receive a grant to prime the preservation of its original Gothic windows in need of significant repair. The 1842 church was used as a hospital in the aftermath of the Civil War cavalry battles of Aldie, Middleburg, and Upperville.

Friends of Grace Multicultural Center in Lincoln will receive a grant to assist with the continued preservation of the entry to the historic Grace church, built by former enslaved people and freedmen in 1885, to help improve access.

The Loudoun Clerk of the Circuit Court will receive a grant to further digitize their records for access by researchers and historians, including 1757-1968 coroner’s records, a Medical Register of Loudoun Doctors 1901-80, and records of children born out of wedlock between 1757 and 1872.

Lucketts Ruritan will receive a grant to undertake a feasibility study of the preservation of the post-Civil War Mt. Pleasant Church at Scattersville, built by African-Americans at the turn of the last century but no longer with a congregation.

Morven Park will receive a grant for photogrammetry documentation work on the construction of three antebellum outbuildings beside the main house while stucco has been removed from their sides during restoration.

The Philomont Village Foundation will receive a grant to assist with the substantial costs of preparing a National Register nomination for the village to provide a layer of protection as well as recognition.

The Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area will receive a grant to help with the printing of the Third Edition of its “Historic Loudoun Scavenger Hunt,”a booklet distributed to history students receiving programs on our local history in their schools as they study Virginia and U.S. history. The booklets help students and their families explore Loudoun’s historic landscape and its stories.

And the Waterford Foundation will receive a grant to help prime its restoration and interpretation efforts of the Bond Street Meadow and its barn structure adjacent to the historic John Wesley Church and the Waterford Mill. The grants will be presented at the Annual Loudoun Preservation Society Grant Awards at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Kalero Vineyards, working in partnership with Loudoun County and the towns of Leesburg, Middleburg and Purcellville. The awards are open to the public; for reservations, email [email protected].