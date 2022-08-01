Foxcroft Names Hyatt Assistant Head of School

Tanya Hyatt has been named Assistant Head of School at Foxcroft School, effective July 1. She comes to Foxcroft from Indian Springs School outside of Birmingham, AL, a day and boarding school for grades 8-12, where she was Dean of Faculty.

“I am thrilled to be at Foxcroft,” Hyatt stated. “As a scientist, I have always worked to increase girls’ engagement in STEM classes and careers and am excited to be at a school committed to empowering young women to reach their full potential and gain confidence in their abilities. The way Foxcroft nurtures every girl to find her passion(s), her voice, and her authentic self are what drew me here, and I look forward to working with each student to find the right learning path for them.”

As Dean of Faculty at Indian Springs, Hyatt led all aspects of hiring, mentoring new faculty, and planning faculty meetings and professional development, among other responsibilities. Under her leadership, Indian Springs revised the hiring process to work to eliminate bias and increase faculty of color.

Prior to serving as Dean of Faculty, she was the School’s Dean of Academics, working to strengthen course offerings, improve the academic schedule, integrate study skills into the curriculum, and increase classroom technology use. She was appointed Acting Head of School for four months in 2019 when the Head left unexpectedly before the end of the academic year.

“While Dr. Hyatt is uniquely qualified for the Assistant Head of School position, it was her warm spirit, calm presence, listening skills, and philosophy of educating the whole child that stood out during her meetings with our faculty, administrators, parents, and students,” stated Foxcroft Head of School Cathy McGehee. “She impressed the search committee with her ‘all-in’ commitment to teaching and living at a boarding school.”

Hyatt holds a Ph.D. in Nutrition Science from the University of Alabama, Birmingham, with published research on nutrition, some specifically related to women, and has also earned her paramedic license and national certification.