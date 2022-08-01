Back to School Supply Drive Underway in Sterling

It’s Aug. 1 and that means the first day of school is just around the corner.

During the month of August, Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) will host another Back-to-School Supply Drive to assist students, families, and educators in the Sterling District to alleviate the burden of back-to-school shopping as much as possible.

High-need items include dry erase markers, cleaning and COVID supplies (masks, hand sanitizer, tissues, sanitizing wipes etc.), colored folders with pockets and prongs, backpacks and lunch boxes, ear buds and headphones, hard pencil boxes/cases, writing utensils (pre-sharpened #2 pencils, multicolor highlighters markers, crayons, etc.), glue, glue sticks and tape, loose leaf paper (spiral and amp), composition notebooks, index cards, and three-ring binders (between 1”-3”).

Collection boxes for donated items will be at the Sterling Library at 22330 S. Sterling Blvd.; the Sterling Community Center at 120 Enterprise Street; Soldierfit Gym at 21592 Atlantic Blvd. and New Virginia Majority at 21515 Ridgetop Circle, Suite 240.

If your business, nonprofit, or community group is interested in hosting an in-house donation drive among staff in support of the Back-to-School Supply Drive or serving as a donation drop-off location, contact Saines’ office at [email protected] or by phone at 703-777-0204.