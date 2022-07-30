Letter: Phil Ehrenkranz, Taylorstown

Editor: There is little to add to Loudoun Now’s excellent article and editorial recounting and praising Senator Charlie Waddell’s persona and public service accomplishments. But as his friend for nearly 50 years, I do want to impart a bit more.

In the mid-‘70s, the village of Taylorstown was besieged by threats of inundation by a dam and reservoir on Catoctin Creek proposed separately by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Fairfax County Water Authority. The community resisted, of course, but needed legislative help from the Virginia General Assembly.

Through Charlie’s efforts, it enacted bills placing Catoctin Creek in the Virginia Scenic River System, and restricting independent water authorities’ untrammeled power to unilaterally condemn land in neighboring jurisdictions.

Without these measures, Taylorstown, the core of which is a historic district listed on the National Register, might not exist today.

Thanks, Charlie. We’ll never forget you, and what you did for us.

Phil Ehrenkranz, Taylorstown