You’ve Got Maids Celebrates 5 Years

You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia Franchise Owner Natasha Magrath is celebrating her company’s fifth anniversary this year.

“I’m so proud that my company is hitting the five-year mark, especially because we were able to survive the last two years during the pandemic and even thrive now as we emerge from the last two years,” she said.

Magrath came to the U.S. as an immigrant from Lebanon more than 20 years ago with little business background. She’s held jobs in accounting as a controller, in hospitality, and in commercial real estate and property management. And in 2017 she achieved her dream to be a business owner when she bought the You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia Franchise.

She said the heart of her business is her passion for community service. Her company holds an annual food drive for Loudoun Hunger Relief and an annual children’s book drive for Loudoun Literacy Council, along with other charitable drives throughout the year. Twice a month, she films a Facebook Live spotlight with a Loudoun or Fairfax nonprofit organization to help others learn about them.

She also holds quarterly volunteer days with her team, a day when she closes her business to customers, but opens it to a local charity, and all her employees serve together. Most recently, they went to A Farm Less Ordinary to help prepare the fields for upcoming summer planting and harvest some of the vegetables for a fundraising dinner. And she is a member of the Loudoun Literacy Council Board of Directors and serves as treasurer.

“I want to make our community a better place,” Magrath said. “And I’ve learned that if you do the right thing, your community will support you, too.”

She has also partnered with Loudoun Literacy Council to provide free English classes to her employees. Once a week, employees who take the classes gather in the conference room of her Sterling office for a 45-minute class taught by a Loudoun Literacy Council volunteer.

“I want them to learn to read and write English like I did when I first came to the U.S.,” Magrath said. “As they learn these skills, I want them to move on to bigger and better things – that would make me happy. Bringing this education program to my business as a benefit for my employees has been the best journey ever.”

She also serves on the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce board of directors and is a member of the Chamber’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee.

You’ve Got Maids of Northern Virginia was a finalist for the Loudoun County Chamber Small Business Awards last year and is in the top 10 You’ve Got Maids franchises, and last year she was listed as one of the top 20 women franchise owners in the Franchise Business Review publication.