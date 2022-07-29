Loudoun Affordable Housing Projects Get $3.3M in State, Federal Loans

Two Loudoun developments have together taken on $3.3 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, among $27 million in loans across the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday.

“These projects will provide critical support to our most vulnerable populations, strengthening our economy, and improving the quality of life for countless Virginians,” Youngkin stated. “Stable and affordable housing is foundational to building a thriving economy. These projects were carefully selected to ensure they make the most impact on their future residents and the surrounding communities.”

The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development administers Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans, which combine state and federal resources into a single application process. Funding comes from three main sources: the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program, the federal National Housing Trust Fund, and the Virginia Housing Trust Fund.

“Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans continue to be a vital resource for increasing the stock and availability of affordable housing and supporting an economy that works for all Virginians,” stated Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick.

In Loudoun, Green Street Housing borrowed $2 million for Waxpool Apartments, the new construction of 52 units of affordable housing, available to individuals and families making 30% to 80% of the area median income. The units will be certified by EnergyStar and include Universal Design features. Waxpool Apartments will partner with Loudoun County’s Office of Housing to provide eight permanent supportive housing units.

And WinnDevelopment borrowed $1.3 million for Sommerset Senior, the rehabilitation of 102 affordable housing rental units, which will be available to seniors earning less than 60% of the area median income. The project will feature amenities, including a clubhouse, game room, fitness center and library. Additionally, this project will partner with Connected Communities to provide 10 project-based vouchers and will achieve Enterprise Green Communities certification.

Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans are awarded through a competitive process. Sixty-one applications were received for this round of funding, requesting more than $73 million. The funded projects will leverage over $693 million in additional federal, state, local and private lending resources. According to the governor’s office, across the state the recommended projects will create or preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 of permanent supportive housing, 1,588 new construction units, and 16 units for sale.

For more information about the Affordable and Special Needs Housing program, go to dhcd.virginia.gov/asnh.