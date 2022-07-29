IB School Selection Draws Complaints

Mary Martha Aubry is a mother to three children in Loudoun County Public Schools. They are currently zoned to attend Tuscarora High School. She said when she moved into the neighborhood she was told by her neighbors if she didn’t want her kids to go Tuscarora when they started high school, they could apply to the ROTC program at Loudoun County High School and attend school out of their designated area.

She said she learned a while ago that Tuscarora High School isn’t the best in Leesburg as far as test scores, college readiness and college attendance.

“It’s one of the county’s bottom performers,” said Aubry.

According to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best High Schools, Tuscarora was ranked 14th out of the top 15 in Loudoun County, 99th in the Metropolitan Washington Area, 111th in the State of Virginia and 5, 262 in the Nation, numbers Aubry said are concerning.

Aubry said the recent decision to put an International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School instead of Tuscarora got her pretty upset. The decision prompted her to write a letter to the editor at Loudoun Now.

The IB program is a rigorous, two-year globally recognized program. Students take high level courses within a liberal arts curriculum where they are taught to think critically and challenge assumptions. The coursework includes extracurricular activities, tests and an expanded essay.

According to the IB mission statement during a presentation at a Specials Programs and Committee meeting February 15, the IB program “aims to develop inquiring, knowledgeable and caring young people who create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.”

Arguments to bring it to Loudoun County Public Schools were to allow students who were passionate about the arts and social sciences to have access to such a program.

Atoosa Reaser (Algonkian) agreed with the decision to bolster the arts in the county at a Feb. 2 budget work session.

“We have provided ample STEM and now arts and theatre have been bolstered, and it’s important that students who are passionate about social science have the opportunity to pursue that at Loudoun County Public Schools, the same way we have enabled our other students with different passions,” Reaser said at a meeting in March.

Aubry wondered why Heritage got the program when it is already ranked higher and outperforms Tuscarora in every category including test scores, college attendance and college readiness.

“Why are they cherry picking these programs and putting them in schools that are already outperforming other schools?” said Aubry.

“It’s not just the opportunity Tuscarora misses out on, it’s the investment. It’s a double-edged sword. The lack of equity and inclusion is pretty awful,” she said.

She wanted to know why the decision was made without School Board member Tom Marshall (Leesburg) and the Leesburg community.

“If we are putting programs at schools where there are already specialty programs or where there are high economically advantaged students then they speak about equity and its stomach turning,” said Aubry.

The decision to bring the IB program to Loudoun County Public Schools was made by the Specialized Programs and Centers Committee consisting of Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), Jeff Morse (Dulles) and Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge). During their meeting Feb. 15 the committee was given updated information regarding the ongoing process to implement the IB program at two Loudoun County high Schools.

Initially School Board member Tom Marshall (Leesburg) and John Beatty (Catoctin) were against the program because the school division was looking to cut $1.6 billion from its budget for the 2022-2023 school year.

A call to Marshall for comment was not immediately returned.

During the Feb. 15 meeting it was announced Heritage High School and Loudoun Valley High School were selected as the first two IB candidates in the county. According to Wayde Byard, Loudoun County Schools Public Information Officer, they were chosen based on the school’s vision and goals aligning with the IB program, available enrollment for students, deliberate consideration around student access, leadership and staff capacity and location.

Byard said it’s not a competitive selection process as to which high school gets the program. In fact, the schools don’t petition to be an IB program participant and according to Byard several schools were considered.

“Once the School Board’s Adopted FY22 Budget was approved in February – providing funds for the establishment of the IB program-staff determined which schools would meet the criteria for hosting such a program. The decision to have Heritage and Loudoun Valley high schools apply for IB candidacy was announced publicly at the February 2022 Special Programs committee,” said Byard.

He went on to say there has been transparency in the decision-making process between the public and the School Board.

According to Byard, the process for initiating a program is laid out in Policy and Regulation 5115.

“The Special Program or Academy Proposal Review and Approval Process defines the process flow from initiation through School Board approval. The Program Review Committee is responsible for validation of the assumptions in the proposal with respect to student interest, viability, and sustainability, and is fiscally responsible,” said Byard.

He said the review committee is made up of representatives from different departments including, Business & Finance, Instruction, Digital Innovation, Human Resources & Talent Development, Support Services and Student Services.

He said once it has been approved by the Program Review Committee, the Program Proposal is submitted to the Deputy Superintendent and Cabinet for review and approval. Once the Superintendent approves it the program proposal is sent to the School Board for review and approval. If the School Board approves and authorizes it then funding is distributed, then a project is developed to implement a plan.

He said some of the schools in Loudoun County would not be able to host a specialized program because they are at or over student capacity or not in a geographic area that would be accessible to students from several schools.

Byard pointed out that while there will be limited space to accommodate students from all 17 LCPS high schools to attend the IB programs at Heritage and Loudoun Valley, the opportunity to attend is available to all who apply.

When asked if it was possible to change the schools that were selected for the program Byard said LCPS can’t shift candidacy to another school saying, “at this point in the process if it were to change to another school the process would start all over again.”

The timeframe to approve and then implement an IB program is about two years from start to finish. According to Byard, IB courses could start in the 2023-24 school year but could also be the following year.

The choices were not without controversy when the announcement was made as School Board member Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) voiced concerns during the February meeting about access to the program for the students in Eastern Loudoun based on where the IB programs would be housed.

Byard said there will be future opportunities for other LCPS high schools to develop special programs and academies, saying its part of the School Board’s recently adopted Strategic Plan.

He referred to a table in which results from a community survey were tallied showing priorities for specialized programs from the Leesburg District.

The top priorities for high school programs for participants in the survey were an Information Technology Academy (58%), a Computer Integration, Engineering and Design Program (50%) and a Health and Medical Sciences Academy (43%).