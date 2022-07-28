Ziegler gets $28K Raise; Not All Board Members Approved￼

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler recently received a $28,000 raise from the School Board, putting his salary at $323,000 going into the 2022-2023 school year.

According to his contract, he is entitled to a salary increase “equal to the weighted average percentage increase approved by the Board for all staff.” His raise is based on receiving at least a ‘proficient’ performance rating by the School Board.

The annual review of the Superintendent incudes student academic progress, which is significantly weighted; an overall summative rating; areas of individual strengths and weaknesses and recommendations for appropriate professional activities. The evaluation procedures are adopted by the board.

Two School Board members, Andrew Hoyler (Broad Run) and Denise Corbo (At Large) did not give a proficient performance rating.

On July 24 Hoyler tweeted that each year the Board gives personal evaluation based on several metrics like communication, professionalism and leadership. He said the scores are then averaged to determine an overall score ranging from ‘Exceptional Performance’ to ‘Unacceptable Performance’.

He said if the average board member score reaches the proficient performance category, then a raise is given, which was the case this year.

Hoyler explained in the tweet that because several classified positions received a change in level there was a fairly large percentage increase for several non-teaching positions. Hoyler said this increased Dr. Ziegler’s raise by a decent amount.

According to Ziegler’s contract the average increase in pay is taken by averaging the increase across all employee groups. That average is then is applied to Dr. Ziegler’s base salary from last year, which was $295,000.

Hoyler pointed out the Board does not vote on the amount of the raise given.

“My individual overall score did not meet that ‘Proficient’ threshold, which is the standard to qualify for a raise,” Hoyler wrote. “While I have only been on the board nine months, I took quite some time with my evaluation to do my best to separate past decisions/initiatives from Dr. Williams and focus solely on Dr. Ziegler’s work during my tenure.” He went on to say “I believe Communication/Public Relations and Instructional Leadership are two of the greatest areas for improvement and continue to be two of my highest priorities as your representative. You can see the performance standards of each of these categories in the VDOE link in my first body paragraph; these performance standards are what I focused on when conducting this evaluation. I cannot speak on the evaluations from any of my colleagues, as we never share scores from each individual board member.”

Denise Corbo made comments as to why she did not give a ‘Proficient’ performance rating on Facebook on July 26. She echoed Hoyler’s comments about communication and added putting a strategic plan in place as a roadmap to guide leadership, educators and students with goals and data to prove outcomes as a priority. She said she has worked in the past with outstanding superintendents who have brought educators students, parents and the board together to have conversations before making district wide decisions.

“They acknowledge literacy deficits and swiftly made changes to ensure all students learn how to read,” she wrote. “They demonstrate a strong sense of leadership with the community and educators rally behind them because their actions are clearly driven by passion for the students and families they serve.”

She added “division leadership begins with the superintendent and the strategic plan is the roadmap that guides the division/school leadership, educators and students with goals and data to prove outcomes. After carefully evaluating the superintendent’s performance using the state criteria, I found evidence and data lacking in all areas to support a proficient rating.”

Dr. Ziegler’s $12,000 yearly vehicle allowance remains the same.