Shocktober Haunt Party to Feature They Might Be Giants

With the famous Shocktober haunted house retired, The Arc of Loudoun is planning a new kind of fall fundraiser, featuring They Might Be Giants in concert.

The Shocktober-themed Haunt Party will be held at Ion International Training Center on Saturday, Oct. 8 beginning at 6 p.m.

Arc of Loudoun CEO Lisa Kimball said the loss of the haunted house left a half-million-dollar hole in the nonprofit’s annual fundraising.

“The owners of Paxton Campus, who have donated use of the property to The Arc of Loudoun since 2008, have plans to bring multiple non-profit organizations that serve children onto the campus,” said Kimball. “As a result, Carlheim Manor is no longer available for The Arc’s use, leaving us without a place to hold our award-winning Haunted House, Shocktober. We explored several alternate locations, but our Haunt Master determined that none were suitable—leaving The Arc with a projected $500,000 net loss for the year. Because the need for advocacy, education, therapy, and support for people with disabilities and their families in our region continues to grow exponentially, we needed to find a creative way to raise funds without our beloved Haunted House. The Arc is very excited about teaming with our amazing partners Ion International Training Center and, of course, They Might Be Giants to bring our Haunt Party and Concert to life and raise much-needed funds to serve our community.”

The event will also include music, food and beverages available for purchase on site, and costumes are encouraged.

Presales for Shocktober Fans launch Saturday, Aug. 6 and tickets for the general public begin Aug. 12 online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8893760/shocktoberhaunt-party-leesburg-ion-arena.

Tickets are $40 general admission, $50 arena seat, $65 premium arena seat and $125 per person for the Really Important People “R.I.P.” package.