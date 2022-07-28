Family Displaced by Early Morning House Fire

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office cited an electrical malfunction as the cause of a Round Hill-area house fire that displaced the family and fatally injured two dogs.

According to the report, the Loudoun County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call shortly after 5 a.m. July 28 reporting a fire in a Milligans Run Lane home. Initial calls reported that the occupants had escaped, but their three dogs were trapped inside.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed that the two occupants had evacuated and learned that one had been crated and was taken out with the residents.

A tanker taskforce was established to shuttle water to the rural home. Crews worked to knock down the fire and then search for the trapped dogs. They were found and rescued, but the administration of oxygen and other first aid did not save them.

Both occupants of the home were taken to a hospital for evaluation of injuries described as minor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office classified the fire as accidental, with the area of origin being isolated to electrical components on the exterior of the home. Damages to the structure and contents are estimated at $800,500.

In light of the incident, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue issued a reminder to encourage residents to have and practice a home escape plan that includes all occupants and pets. However, in an emergency, residents shouldn’t delay their exit trying to locate a pet. The first responders will do everything possible to rescue anyone trapped in the fire including pets.