2022 Loudoun Favorites Readers Poll Results

The readers have spoken.

During June 2022, Loudoun Now asked readers to share their recommendations about their favorite places, people and businesses. A record 3,700 names were submitted as nominations in the poll’s more than 200 categories, with each person, place or business held up as a piece of the community that makes Loudoun County a special place to live and work. Nearly 200,000 votes were cast to determine this year’s winners.

Here are their recommendations: