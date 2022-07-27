Without Shocktober, The Arc Faces Revenue Shortfall

The CEO of The Arc of Loudoun this week made a special fundraising appeal as the organization works to continue its 55-year mission of serving students with disabilities.

The nonprofit faces a $500,000 budget shortfall because it will be unable to hold its two largest fund-raising events—the Shocktober and My Bloody Valentine haunted house productions. The stewards of Paxton Campus, where The Arc leases space for its classrooms and other services, are working to better protect the historic Carlheim Manor building where those events were held.

Since 2010, the popular haunting events have raised millions of dollars to support The Arc’s programs.

CEO Lisa E. Kimball said the organization has been unable to find a home for the haunting this year.

“We explored several off-campus locations, but our former haunt master determined that none were suitable for Shocktober and that, even if there had been a viable site, there wasn’t sufficient time to setup the haunt for this fall in any location other than Carlheim Manor—leaving The Arc with a dejected haunt family and a projected $500,000 net loss for the year,” Kimball said.

The fundraising loss comes at a time when the need for disability-related services in the region is growing exponentially, she said.

The Arc is working to bring Shocktoberback to Loudoun in 2023, but in the meantime is mounting a fundraising appeal to help offset the lost revenue. Supporters are asked to donate online at thearcofloudoun.org/donate to help ensure that The Arc can advocate for, educate, serve, and support people with disabilities and their families for decades to come.

The Arc operates five core programs:

The Ability Fitness Center is therapeutic fitness and wellness center with expert clinicians and specialized equipment that provide access to innovative, customized, and activity-based interventions that increase functional ability for individuals with spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease, cerebral palsy, balance disorders, developmental disabilities, and other neurological conditions.

“A Life Like Yours” ALLY Advocacy Center provides free information on disability rights, guidance, support, events, training, and workshops to families and caretakers of those with disabilities, first responders, and other professionals who work with the disability community.

Aurora Behavior Clinic provides individualized Applied Behavior Analysis), Speech-Language Pathology, Occupational, and Physical therapeutic options for children with autism and other related disabilities, with a specialized curriculum focused on the communication, social, behavior, life, and community-based skills.

The Aurora School is a private year-round day school, licensed by the Virginia Department of Education, that provides 1:1+ education and related services to students throughout the region who have intellectual and developmental disabilities, particularly those with autism.

Open Door Learning Center is an inclusive preschool that serves children with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities with a focus on building social skills, learning developmentally appropriate academics, and getting preschool students and their parents ready for kindergarten.

Project Horse provides custom-tailored, non-riding, equine-assisted therapeutic mental health services to individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, trauma, and related challenges, helping survivors of all ages to move forward with hope.