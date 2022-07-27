Purcellville Council Endorses Main Street Intersection Improvement Plan

The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday advanced plans to improve safety at the Main Street/32nd Street intersection, while keeping alive options to pursue additional measures later.

The council was presented with several options that were developed in 2020 during a series of community meetings and surveys.

Option 1C from that list, which the council approved, includes adding a left-turn lane from westbound Main Street onto 32nd Street, sidewalk extensions and new pedestrian crossings.

The council stopped short of supporting more extensive traffic calming measures, construction of a mini-roundabout or installing a traffic light. Those option had support in the community feedback, but there was no clear consensus behind any specific option.

But those ideas remain on the table. Town leaders are concerned that traffic levels could grow significantly once the Rt. 7 Bypass/Rt. 690 interchange is constructed. They plan to review the intersection issues again after that opens.

VDOT has previously allocated funding to support the improvements.