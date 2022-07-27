Letter: Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville

Editor: Juli Briskman and Koran Saines recently mocked the idea that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. Really? In almost every mass shooting, the good guys close in on the bad guy and either take him down, he gives up, or he eats a bullet—that is the way almost all these events end. So, in all these cases, it is the knowledge that the good guys are close that ends it. What is so hard to grasp about that?

Witness what was just prevented in Indiana. As tragic as it is that three people died, multiples more would have been killed if it hadn’t been for a law-abiding citizen who was armed and willing to put himself in danger to prevent further loss of life. If Briskman and her ilk had their way the law-abiding citizen wouldn’t be able to protect innocent lives. They heap more laws preventing the law-abiding citizen from stopping evil (like we’ve recently seen here in Loudoun) while not enforcing current laws and they don’t seem to understand the fact that the bad guy is ignoring the highest of laws—you shouldn’t murder—the bad guys couldn’t care less about the other laws they heap.

The lack of logic is baffling, but then I guess that’s what you get when your elected official’s claim to fame is giving the president the finger.

Mike Tuttle, Lovettsville