Ashburn Man Charged with Assaulting Deputies, EMS After Costco Shoplifting Call

An Ashburn man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two deputies—and attempted to disarm one—after the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Costco store in Sterling for a shoplifting call. He was stopped with the help of Costco employees and bystanders.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Costco at around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a reported larceny in progress. When they confronted the suspect, they say he began to resist, and one deputed tased him, with no effect.

He fled toward the front of the store where he was confronted by store employees. Several bystanders helped the deputies stop him from leaving.

He continued to resist, and deputies say at one point tackled a deputy, grabbed the deputy’s taser and threw it, and tried to grab the deputy’s holstered firearm. Other deputies responded and he was tased again before he was placed under arrest, according to the report.

As he was being evaluated by Emergency Medical Services, he allegedly assaulted a Loudoun County Rescue medic. He was taken to a local hospital to be checked out,before being transported to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, where he was held without bond.

Sady Ashkar, 32, of Ashburn, was served on multiple warrants for assault on law enforcement and rescue personnel, attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and larceny/shoplifting-related charges.

A deputy who was assaulted was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his minor injuries. He was treated and released.