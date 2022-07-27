3 Charged in Fake Employee Embezzlement Scheme

Three men have been charged in connection with an embezzlement scheme in which they allegedly created fictional employees through a third-party temp agency and falsified timesheets to steal $257,086 from a Sterling business, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the report, representatives from Beckstrom Electric discovered the irregularities in May. Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit determined that two employees with the electrical company conspired with the owner of R Gonzales Sheet Metal, LLC and 3RG and Systems, LLC, a third-party temp agency that provides temporary part-time workers, to create fake employees and began charging wages via timesheets to Beckstrom Electric for workers that were never on the job site. The thefts began in December 2020.

Investigators also alleged the three suspects were stealing scrap copper from job sites and selling it to local dealers, recouping a total of $46,823.

The three suspects were arrested last week.

Francisco Aguilar Paz, 35, of Leesburg, was charged with felony embezzlement, felony conspiracy to commit larceny and felony forgery. He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

Jose Aguilar Paz, 41, of Leesburg, was charged with two counts of felony embezzlement, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and felony forgery. He was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $5,000 secured bond.

Raul Gonzales Ascencio, 43, of Manassas, was charged with two counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and two counts of felony conspiracy to commit larceny. He was released on a personal recognizance bond.