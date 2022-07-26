Loudoun Supports Blue Ridge Mountain Road Funding Application

Loudoun supervisors have voted to support an application by neighboring Clarke County for state funding for improvements at Rt. 601 on the county border, as well as to commit $500,000 toward the project.

Rt. 601, named Blue Ridge Mountain Road to the south of Rt. 7 and Raven Rocks Road to the north, is a two-lane road that crosses back and forth over the Clarke County border, and provides access to both Mount Weather and Bear Chase Brewing. Clarke County has applied for state Smart Scale funding, hoping to fund interim improvements while VDOT conducts a safety study of the intersection and settles on a longer-term improvement.

Clarke County has applied for funding to support an improved Rt. 7 westbound left turn lane and adding a right turn lane from Blue Ridge Mountain Road onto eastbound Rt. 7. There are also turn lane improvements planned at Pine Grove Road and Snickersville Turnpike, the adjacent intersections in either direction. Loudoun supervisors voted to support that application 8-0-1 on June 19, Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) absent.