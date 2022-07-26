Leesburg Seeks Funding for E. Market St. Fixes

Help may be on the way for the daily afternoon traffic snarl on East Market Street inside the Leesburg Bypass.

After working with VDOT to study the chokepoint for more than a year, the Town Council tonight was expected Tuesday night to apply for state funding to implement the resulting $6 million solution.

While those traveling Rt. 7 mostly enjoy free-flowing traffic, that ends as they approach the Fort Evans Road intersection just inside the bypass. There, it can take two or three cycles to clear the stoplight and then queue up for a wait at Plaza Street. It can take up to 5 minutes to pass through the one-third-mile congestion zone, according to the study.

The main solution identified in the $95,000 study conducted through VDOT’s Strategically Targeted Affordable Roadways Solutions program is to construct a dedicated right-turn lane at Plaza Street, helping to keep the flow going.

The situation is complicated by two other important factors.

The area sees a high number of rear-end and sideswipe crashes, attributed to westbound motorists traveling too fast when coming upon stopped traffic. Another recommendation is to alter the speed zones in the approach area to slow traffic sooner.

Also, both the Fort Evans Road and Plaza Streets intersections have a high level of pedestrian uses, with 70 to 100 people per day passing through the crosswalk. In the past five years, two pedestrians have been struck by inattentive drivers, with one sustaining serious injuries, according to the staff report. Several pedestrian crossing safety improvements are included in the package.

The town is seeking state funding under the SMART Scale program, which is designed to funnel money to projects that are ranked the highest for reducing congestion and other factors.

Public Works and Capital Projects Director Renée M. LaFollette said the town’s application should be well positioned to succeed in the SMART Scale funding competition, especially with nearly two years of VDOT involvement during the study period.

The council also is applying for SMART Scale funding for the Leesburg Bypass/Fort Evans Road/Edwards Ferry Road interchange project. The latest cost estimate for the project is $179 million. So far VDOT has allocated only $33 million in its 6-Year Plan. The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has provided $7.4 million for planning and engineering. The town also submitted funding applications for federal National Infrastructure Project Assistance (MEGA) and Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grants and is awaiting a response.