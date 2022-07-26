13 Displaced After Townhouse Blaze

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of an early morning townhouse fire near Leesburg that left 13 occupants of three homes displaced.

According to the report, at approximately 2:14 a.m. July 26 county dispatchers received 911 calls reporting an explosion and fire in a Running Creek Square townhouse, near the Goose Creek golf course.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire showing from the rear of the home and through the roof. Fire was also venting from windows on all three levels in the front of the home. On arrival the responders confirmed that all occupants were out of the homes in the entire row of townhomes.

Although the home was destroyed, crews were able to limit the spread of the fire to other townhomes, with the use of non-combustible siding in the construction of the home cited as a beneficial factor. Homes on both sides of the main townhome suffered smoke and water damage and were deemed uninhabitable.

A total of 13 occupants were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross or staying with friends. One occupant with minor burns and one firefighter with minor injuries were transported to the hospital. The firefighter has been released from the hospital.

The presence of working smoke alarms played an important role in waking and notifying residents to exit the home, according to the report.