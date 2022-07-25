New Exhibit Tells Story of the Enslaved at Temple Hall

Temple Hall Farm Regional Park is known for its connections to famous people, from its founding by William Temple Thomson Mason, the nephew of George Mason, to the visits made to the property by the Marquis de Lafayette, President John Quincy Adams, and former President James Monroe.

Now, a new exhibit puts the spotlight on 22 people who played a more important role in the life of the farm, although far less is known about them.

On July 21, the NOVA Parks board of directors gathered at the Leesburg-area Park with Loudoun County NAACP President Pastor Michelle Thomas and Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) to unveil two new historical markers that provide information on enslaved people who lived on the property.

The display is based on research conducted by Paul McCray, the park’s former director who retired after working four decades for the park authority. He combed through records at Leesburg’s Thomas Balch Library, historical records at Loudoun’s courthouse and other sources to learn more of slave life on the property. The effort is an element of NOVA Park’s strategic plan to put an emphasis on telling these stories.

Thomas said it was important work.

“What you’re doing here is telling the comprehensive, wholistic history that makes all of us Americans. It unifies this country around the truth of what happened and the better parts of what we’ll become in the future,” she said.

Kirshner also cited the value of telling history’s full story.

“I have always believed that preserving and continuing to strive to learn all aspects of our history—both the triumphs and the tragedies, the challenges and failures as well as the successes are very important,” he said.

McCray said the property once had two slave quarters and 22 enslaved people, although that number was reduced as the needs of the farm evolved. That made it likely that they would be leased out to other farms, often splitting families.

He found that Mason gained special permissions from the Virginia legislature for two people. At the time, it was illegal to bring an enslaved person into the state and kept for more than 12 months, and for a freed slave to remain in the commonwealth. He petitioned to bring a favored cook, named Mary, whom he bought from his brother-in-law in Maryland, stating that the “deprivation of her services subjects him to extreme inconvenience.” He also was granted authority to allow a young woman, who had been freed by a deceased relative, to live at Temple Hall as she lacked the means to live on her own.

Mason died in 1862 and his will directed that some of his enslaved be assigned specific family members and the rest be appraised and divided among his children.

Slavery continued at the farm after it was purchased by Henry Ball in 1857, with the 1860 census reporting he owned 20 people.

Temple Hall Farm Regional Park includes 286-acres of the 757-acre property Mason owned. Learn more at novaparks.com/parks/temple-hall-farm-regional-park.