Loudoun to Allow Labor Day Weekend Panhandling

Loudoun supervisors have voted to create a Labor Day weekend exception to the county’s ban on panhandling at county-owned property and along roadways, opening the door for fundraisers like Fill the Boot to return.

The county board in 2013 banned all solicitation from occupants of motor vehicles, citing complaints from residents and safety concerns. Following constitutional free speech challenges to similar laws elsewhere in the state—which found solicitation for donations is a form of protected speech—the ordinance was tweaked in 2018 to prohibit exchanging any item between a pedestrian and occupant of a vehicle in a travel lane, with exceptions such as for law enforcement.

That forced both panhandlers and some nonprofit fundraising off roads in the county, notably firefighters’ annual Fill the Boot campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Before that time, firefighters would stand at intersections collecting donations from stopped cars in their boots, one of the county’s most visible charitable fundraisers.

However, county staff members warned the enforcement holiday may open the rule once again to constitutional challenges, warning it implicates free speech rights once again. According to the resolution the Board of Supervisors “authorizes non-profit organizations, community groups and citizens to use County property, including public rights-of-way (regardless of any restriction in Section 440.04 of the Codified Ordinances of Loudoun County), for fundraising purposes.”

The county staff also wrote they are unaware of other enforcement holidays in Virginia for public safety ordinances.

County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who brought forward the resolution, said, “it feels a little like we in Loudoun County have outlawed being poor.”

“To say one weekend a year, for three days, we allow charitable giving in this county, is not unreasonable. And I do not believe it will open up any Pandora’s Box, and I do not believe it will change the culture of the county for anything but the better, to be honest,” she said.

Only Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), who served on the board that outlawed panhandling, voted against. He said, “I couldn’t live with myself if one of these folks got hurt doing this.”

“Putting people out in the middle of the street at our busy intersections is a safety issue, and it was when it was going on, and it was in other places, and it would be once again. And I did get lots of complaints about it when it went on,” he said.

The majority agreed to give it try—even if only for one year.

“I don’t’ think it’s going to be a huge issue. Obviously if it is, it’s something that’s a one-year thing and we won’t have to do it again,” said Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin).

Supervisors on July 19 voted 8-1, Letourneau opposed, first to suspend their normal rules of order and bring forward the resolution, which had not been made publicly available with the board’s meeting materials. They then voted 8-1, Letourneau opposed, to pass the resolution.