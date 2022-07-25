Hundreds Help Through Serve Camp

By Nick Cheshire

Through thousands of volunteer hours of service, Serve Camp has become a staple of Loudoun County, helping local organizations every summer for over a decade. This summer, the camp is taking a more individualistic approach, providing for specific families in need.

Since 2011, Serve Camp has inspired kids to “make life happen” through weekly camps for grades 1-12, fundraising through car washes and supporting the community through extensive volunteer work.

“Serve Camp is based on the life and message of Jesus,” Loudoun Director Melissa Lani said. “We want them to know that God loves them, and we want them to go out and love the community.”

This summer, the camp expects a total of around 500 campers, with each week having an average of around 100 campers. Registration remains open throughout the summer, making the total subject to change.

Recently, Serve Camp has moved to a new branch in Sterling in an attempt to be more present in the community there. The new location makes for convenient access to the local nonprofits that Serve Camp supports, including The Sterling Foundation, INMED Partnerships for Children, and Tree of Life Ministries.

“We send kids out to do projects with them,” Lani said. “In Sterling Park we’re doing beautification projects outside, at INMED and Tree of Life we’re going into their facility and helping organize and run their day-to-day operation.”

Serve Camp is divided into two groups based on age—Teen Camp for rising sixth through twelfth graders, and Junior Camp for rising first through fifth graders. Teen Camp mainly focuses on community projects while Junior Camp leans more toward fundraising, often in the form of car washes.

“This summer we have a goal to raise $10,000 through our car washes,” Lani said. “In the past, we have mostly raised sums and donated them to organizations, but this summer we wanted to have a more local and direct approach, so we find individuals and families that we can directly give money to.”

Through social media and word of mouth, the administrative team identifies individuals who may be in need of financial aid. Last week, the camp raised money to help a single mother repair her car.

“A single mother who is an Instacart driver, her car broke down and she didn’t have the money to fix it,” Camp Counselor Hunter Matherne said. “She needed $700 and we raised over $1,000 to fix her car.”

Participants serve in any way they can, including making cards for cops, boxes for different people in the neighborhood to brighten their days, and treats for animals at the local animal shelter.

Matherne has been with Serve camp for over eight years, while Lani has been with Serve Camp since its inception, working as a counselor for both Teen and Junior camp, as assistant director, and for the past two years as the director of both camps.

“I was twelve years old and it started with twelve kids, and now it’s this multi-week initiative,” Lani said. “Teen campers definitely have a lot more freedom to do some more intense projects and Junior Camp is about inspiring and empowering and even though they’re young, they make a huge difference.”

Serve Camp hopes to achieve the same success in Myrtle Beach in the near future, as plans to expand and add a second location are in the works.

“I think parents love it because it gets their kids away from technology,” Lani said. “Not just that, but it empowers them to be a part of an organization that sees the potential in children and believes in them and encourages them to use their gifts and talents for good.”

Nick Cheshire is a rising junior at Virginia Tech interning at Loudoun Now.