Community Foundation Initiative Supports Black Nonprofits

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties’ Black-led Nonprofit Grant program has awarded $16,500 collectively to eight local Black-led nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun County.

Last fall, the foundation established a Racial Equity Fund to support grantmaking for emerging and grassroots Black-and-Brown-led nonprofit organizations, equity initiatives, and advancement of equity leadership.

As the first grantmaking initiative of fund, organizations demonstrating Black leadership among its executive leaders and board and serving Loudoun County were invited to apply for mini-grants between $1,000 and $3,500. Grants were prioritized for new or emerging organizations and those serving the Black community in Loudoun. Applications were reviewed and selected by a local, community-based selection committee comprised of Black business, government, and nonprofit leaders.

The Black-led Nonprofit Grant Program is made possible by support from Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic Region, the Siker Family Foundation, the Don and Amy Owen Charitable Fund, and the Community Foundation’s Endowment for the Community.

“Philanthropy has a long history of inequity that has historically limited opportunities and funding for Black-led and Black-serving organizations, both nationally and here in Loudoun,” said Lucky Wadehra, chair of the Community Foundation’s board of directors. “We’re grateful for the support of donors in our community who choose to invest in Black-led organizations, especially Kaiser Permanente, and for our board’s leadership to create this program.”

The following grants were awarded:

Those wishing to support Black-led nonprofits by donating to the Racial Equity Fund may do so here.