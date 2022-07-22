Pearson Smith Realty, United Real Estate Announcements Merger

Ashburn-based Pearson Smith Realty has merged with United Real Estate’s national network, an alliance that expands their residential service footprint in Metro DC, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Pearson Smith Realty’s North Virginia offices include Ashburn, Merrifield, Leesburg and Woodbridge and an office in Charles Town, WV. United operates a DC Metro office in Reston.

The company founded by Eric Pearson and Chuck Smith in 2014 is the youngest company ranking among the Top 100 real estate companies in the nation. United Real Estate ranks as the seventh largest and fastest growing independent real estate operation in the nation. Pearson Smith Realty is a top 10 market share leader in Northern Virginia and an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company. It started with 17 agents in 2014 and has more than 1,000 today. With the merger, United’s network includes more than 21,000 agents in 630 offices globally.

“Pearson Smith Realty and United Real Estate share the same agent-centric model where support and culture are at the heart of our operations. By combining our programs, resources and talent, we are creating exciting opportunities for our agents to serve their clients with excellence. Our agents are our stars, and we will continue to work to make them shine in our marketplace,” Pearson stated in the announcement of the transaction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pearson Smith Realty and their incredible team of agents, brokers and staff to the United Real Estate organization. From our initial meetings with Eric and Chuck nearly a year ago, to attending and seeing first-hand the energy and excitement of Pearson Smith’s agents at their St. Patrick’s Day agent awards and recognition celebration, it was apparent that our organizations are culturally aligned and well-positioned for the future with our agents as our North Star,” United Real Estate Group CEO Dan Duffy stated. “For every ten brokerages we consider investing in, we move forward with less than one. We are really excited to incorporate a number of Pearson Smith’s best-in-class offerings into our national agent and broker programs. It is rewarding to see the excitement of Eric and his team as they discover the advantages of being part of United and determine how best to leverage our resources and technology to strengthen their offering in the markets they currently serve.”

“Eric and his team are a powerful force. They have developed processes and systems that we are busily integrating with United’s to benefit our national network. When two fast-growing, dominant companies combine their tools, resources, leadership and agent talent, it becomes a catalyst for growth for both. While other companies are shrinking or pulling back on expansion, United continues to make the necessary investments for smart growth into the future. Our alliance greatly strengthens our existing operations along the East Coast,” United President Rick Haase stated.

The merger with Pearson Smith Realty follows previous United mergers with Platinum Realty, Leading Edge Real Estate Group, Texas United Realty, Virtual Properties Realty, Benchmark Realty, Charles Rutenberg Realty Fort Lauderdale. More are pending, the firm stated.