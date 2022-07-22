Loudoun Salvation Army Issues Plea for Support

The Salvation Army of Loudoun County is seeing first-hand the impact rapidly rising inflation is having on the community’s already struggling families.

“Tough economic times mean more and more people need help. Sadly, requests for help are at a record high. Regardless of who comes to us for assistance, we have a very simple operating philosophy,” Sgt. John McKee said. “We work hard to help as many as we can, by meeting people at their greatest point of need.”

So far this year, McKee said his office is providing emergency assistance in the form of food, rental and utility help, or other support to more than 3,500 people in the county.

“This isn’t possible without the support of our generous community. We are asking for you to come alongside of us, to help those who are struggling to provide for their families during these difficult times,” he said.

The organization said monetary donations are the most effective way to help, allowing the Salvation Army office stock food pantry shelves or help individuals pay overdue rent or utility bills. Also, donating items to sell in the thrift store provides funds for emergency assistance.

“We know, firsthand, how generous Loudoun can be during tough times. Please help us help those who have very few places to turn,” McKee said.

Donations may be mailed to The Salvation Army of the Loudoun, 10 Cardinal Park Drive, SE Leesburg VA 20175, or made online at salvationarmypotomac.org/loudouncountycorps/.