Letter: Mary Martha Aubry, Leesburg

Editor: As a mother of three students zoned for Tuscarora High School, I am deeply disheartened that Dr. Ziegler placed an International Baccalaureate program at Heritage High School instead of Tuscarora without consulting Mr. Marshall, the Leesburg District’s School Board representative.

Mr. Marshall’s plea for Tuscarora hosting this program in the spirit of equity is spot on. Dr. Ziegler talks a windy talk about equity, but this decision erodes equity and centralizes programs that attract talent to schools that already have more college-ready students.

A 2012 study from the University of Chicago found significant positive impact from International Baccalaureate programs on high schools: The study found that, when compared to a matched comparison group, students in IB programs are 40 percent more likely to attend four-year colleges and 50 percent more likely to attend more selective colleges. When in college, IB students report feeling prepared to succeed in their coursework, stating that their experiences in the IB taught the specific skills and behaviors demanded of them in college.

Heritage High students out-perform Tuscarora students in every academic category. Their test scores are higher, the likelihood of Heritage students attending college is higher, their college readiness is greater. Heritage is ranked #63 of high schools in Virginia, while Tuscarora is ranked #111. Listen to your school board member and his constituents when we say: Tuscarora needs the IB program.

Mary Martha Aubry, Leesburg