Leesburg BAR Supports China King’s Facelift Plans

Members of the Board of Architectural Review on Monday night voiced support for the efforts of the China King restaurant owners to replace the damaged vitrolite glass on its façade.

Just what that will look like isn’t yet known. The once popular art deco material isn’t made anywhere in the world and the Whang family is working with a specialist who salvages the material to replace the glass. There are only a few color options available at the needed quantity, but last week two new colors—a warm suntan and light beige—were found.

Co-owner Mindy Schwanborg told the board she wanted to make new mockups of the color scheme options before deciding which to pursue.

After a public hearing on the project drew no speakers, BAR members agreed to wait until Aug. 1 to review those options and formally signoff on the restoration and lauded the effort to maintain the iconic storefront in the historic district.

This month, the restaurant received a $40,000 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation to support the repairs. Leesburg’s China King Selected for Historic Small Restaurant Grant