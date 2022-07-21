Loudoun School Employees Could See $1K Bonuses

Loudoun County Public Schools is set to give out $1,000 bonuses to all employees who didn’t already receive bonuses during the pandemic, thanks to new state funding.

In June, the school budget staff and the School Board said they plan to make those bonuses their first priority if they receive the additional $15.1 million in state funding approved by the General Assembly—which they now will do, following a vote by the Board of Supervisors on July 19.

The state’s new funding comes with more than the amount in new costs—in all, school staff estimate the state is sending $15.1 million, and requiring $18.1 million in new spending. Those requirements include things like a mandate to provide one reading specialist per 550 students in kindergarten through third grade, which the school district estimates will require 40 new reading specialists.

Similarly, the state budget calls for $1,000 bonuses, with some discretion granted to local school boards, and includes $8.1 million. The school district estimates the $1,000 bonuses will cost $11.1 million.

School budget officers say the school district can make up the $3 million difference between the new funding and the new requirements.

The state funding passes first through the Board of Supervisors, which could also have sent the money to the School Board while also reducing the school system’s local tax funding by the same amount, resulting in no net change to the school budget. Instead, the schools will have $15.1 million more than their previously adopted budget.

The new appropriation of state money grows the School Operating Fund to $1,561,049,152.

Supervisors unanimously approved the appropriation on July 19. Loudoun School Board Advances Plans for $1K Employee Bonuses