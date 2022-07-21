Loudoun County Board to Consider New Limits, Allowances for Data Centers

The Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee has wrapped up a three-meeting series of discussions on the future of data center development in Loudoun, sending the issue back to the full board for a vote.

Supervisors elected not to have a previously discussed fourth meeting on the topic, instead delaying the item’s arrival to the full board by two weeks, to their second business meeting in September. County staff members will use the extra time to seek out formal inputs and comments from the data center industry to include in final report.

“The Zoning Ordinance Rewrite, it’s just a monumental project that we really need to move forward on,” said Transportation and Land Use Committee Chairman Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn). “I’m not trying to short sheet the data center community. We’re not trying to suddenly rush it through regardless of what the perception may seem to be.”

But in the meantime, the committee has laid down a starting point for county planners and the full board.

Supervisors sought to resolve mismatches between the county’s comprehensive plan, its zoning, and the investments data center companies have already made. In some places, comprehensive plan policy would oppose data centers where they already exist, or where data center companies have already bought land. In other areas, there may be new land still suitable for data center development but where the comprehensive plan would not allow it.

From the outset, the committee agreed that data centers should not go in the Rt. 7 corridor, in planned suburban mixed-use areas, or next to residential neighborhoods, but should be protected where they already exist. The committee also was open to exploring opening new land in southeast Loudoun, pitched as “Dulles Cloud South,” to data center development, but dropped the discussion.

On Monday, they also voted in favor of a range of other tweaks to zoning and the 2019 General Plan. Those include removing some areas from suburban development plans where data centers are already planned, so that those areas will not be affected by future zoning changes precluding data centers; and adjusting policy against any further data center development in the county’s new planned urban employment areas.

Meanwhile, they recommended those be followed up with zoning changes to implement those policies, as well as establishing higher standards for data center development on building design, proximity to existing or planned residential uses, and environmental sustainability.

Those may serve as a launching-off point for future comprehensive plan amendments and zoning ordinance changes, both extensive legislative processes. They don’t mean the committee’s recommendations will be the county’s final plan, as Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) noted. She said she still is concerned about removing some areas from suburban development plans where data centers are already planned.

“I see a few areas in or near the Board Run District that I would not support opening up for data center development. I understand these areas were chosen to move place types because they have existing or planned data center, but I still have issues with them because data centers were not envisioned appropriate for those locations,” she said. She said she plans to look more closely at those during the county’s comprehensive plan amendment process.

The committee voted to endorse the recommendations on a 3-1-1 vote, with Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) opposed and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent. Buffington had said absent further input from the data center industry, he would like to pass the possible changes to the full board with no recommendation from the committee.