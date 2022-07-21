Long-time Loudoun Senator Charlie Waddell Dies

Charles Lindy Waddell, who represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years, died Tuesday at age 90.

A native of Braselton, GA, Waddell worked as a passenger service officer for American Airlines at National Airport before he was transferred to Dulles Airport when it began operations in 1962. It was a quieter time at Dulles, with three arrivals and departures daily. He continued to work for American Airlines at Dulles until his retirement.

A resident of the Broad Run Farms neighborhood in Sterling, Waddell became active in politics, serving as chairman of the Loudoun County Democratic Committee in the 1960s. In 1967, he was elected to represent the Broad Run District on the county Board of Supervisors. Among his legislative priorities at the time was to provide free textbooks for Loudoun’s public-school students.

Following redistricting in 1971, Waddell ran for the newly created 33rd District Senate that covered Loudoun and western Fairfax counties. It was a seat that he would hold almost three decades, winning six more elections. During his time in Richmond, Waddell was a leader on transportation issues, serving as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Transportation. His work included the creation of the Rt. 28 Tax District in the late 1980s that transformed the congested two-lane road to the highway that exists today. He also championed legislation that resulted in construction of the Dulles Greenway as a privately owned highway.

On the campaign trail and among his colleagues in Richmond, Waddell was known as the singing senator, with versions of Boxcar Willie’s Wabash Cannon Ball a go-to selection.

He retired from the state Senate in 1998 to take a position as deputy secretary of Transportation in the administration of Gov. James Gilmore.

Arrangements through Loudoun Funeral Chapel are pending.

This story will be updated.

Former State Senator Charlie Waddell in 2017 poses for a photo in his home in Leesburg Virginia. The poster to the left was from his first run for State Senate in 1971.(Photo by Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now)

Charles L. Waddell [Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now]

Former Delegate Joe T. May and Former Senator Charles L. Waddell during the Pledge of Allegiance during the annual observance of Memorial Day in 2017 at the Loudoun County Courthouse in downtown Leesburg. (Photo by Douglas Graham/Loudoun Now)

Madeleine Albright with Charlie Waddell.