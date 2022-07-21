Leesburg Council Approves More Business Signage

The Town Council last week approved two measures to give businesses more promotional sign flexibility.

Under the action, businesses that benefited from the town’s pandemic-prompted decision to convert some on-street parking spaces to reserved curbside pickup spots may now post their logos on those street signs.

Also, the council voted to allow some businesses to install a third promotional sign on the rear of their building, to provide additional exposure if visible from travel ways.

The council—following the advice of its staff, Board of Architectural Review and Planning Commission—did not support allowing the slopes of storefront awnings to display signage. The front flap of awnings may be used for signs.