Leesburg BAR Again Approves Birkby House Conservatory

Four years and one pandemic after its approved plans to build an aluminum and glass conservatory in the yard of the Birkby House wedding and events venue, the Board of Architectural review approved a new version of the structure Monday night.

The building will replace a large tent that has been used on the property for many years.

The previous approval expired after two years.

A key change in the design is its wood and brick construction, a change several board members said they preferred over the earlier version.