Author Louis Bayard in Leesburg for Saturday Book Signing

Bestselling author Louis Bayard is scheduled to visit Bespokes Books and Archives on Saturday afternoon to sign copies of his latest novel.

“Jackie & Me” imagines the relationship between Jackie Bouvier and Lem Billings, John F. Kennedy’s best friend from school and reputed “fixer” and what Jackie’s future could have been had she chose differently at key points in her relationship with the future president.

Bayard is scheduled to be at the Loudoun Street store from 4 to 6 p.m. July 23 to meet fans and sign copies of his book, which will be available for purchase.

Learn more at bespokebooksandarchives.com.