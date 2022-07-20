Loudoun Grapples with Marijuana Legalization

As the General Assembly moves toward legalizing marijuana, Loudoun County government and business leaders are grappling with the legal, health and even zoning implications.

For a year now, Virginians 21 and over have been legally permitted to possess up to an ounce of marijuana, and to use it in their own homes. They can grow up to four plants in their homes, and they can share up to an ounce with a friend.

By contrast, a new law this year, inserted into the state’s budget bill by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, makes public possession of more than 4 ounces a criminal misdemeanor. And yet the state is still moving toward legalizing retail sales—while the Republican-held House of Delegates blocked legislation that would have allowed some retail sales this year, that market is expected to open by 2024. The General Assembly could vote to make that happen sooner.

Even as this is happening, people working at the local level are trying to figure out what, if anything, that will mean in the day-to-day worlds of business, law enforcement and substance abuse. And a literature review requested by the Board of Supervisors returned unclear results.

No Clear Answers for Now

The question is no longer, does one want it legalized, does one want it decriminalized—those questions are being answered by legislative bodies all around the country, and each state will do what they think they should do,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), who first requested the study and has opposed legalizing marijuana. “The question is more about, how does that impact each county?”

A joint workgroup of the county’s Community Criminal Justice Board and Community Services Board over the past year and a half attempted to study the existing research on marijuana legalization but found few clear answers.

“Studies are inconsistent, and results are often difficult to generalize. Comparing statewide data proved challenging, as often marijuana legislation varied considerably between states, or in some instances, between localities. Another shortcoming in current literature and studies is the failure to measure marijuana use prior to legalization, neglecting trends which may provide a more complete assessment of use post-legislation,” the group reported. “Many studies regarding marijuana use measure one specific element and attempt to apply those results to the broader impact of legalization. As a result, there is limited data suggesting a causal relationship between marijuana use and a specific topic. Also, the use of data to predict impact is constrained by the very nuanced, targeted focus of a study.” Loudoun Community Criminal Justice Board member Guy Potucek reports on the findings of a joint workgroup with the Community Services Board on the local effects of legalizing marijuana, at the July 19 Board of Supervisors meeting.. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

Community Services Board member Neil McNernery and Community Criminal Justice Board member Guy Potucek led the work group.

“There are studies which could contradict other studies. And even some studies that demonstrate that there’s no influence on legalization when it comes to mental health, substance abuse issues within organizations,” McNerney told supervisors during briefing on the research Tuesday night. “Studies to either support or refute the claims about impact tend to measure one specific of element, for instance depression, and then claim a broader scope such as overall mental health. Or they rely on self-report without using the same instrument across all states. These issues, with existing studies, make it difficult to draw any conclusions about the effects of legalization.”

He also said there seems to be no evidence from other states that legalizing marijuana has increased its use among young people.

“My own experience is that those that are interested in using marijuana are using marijuana,” said McNerney, a professional counselor.

Potucek reported similar difficulties drawing conclusions from existing studies on public safety, due both to the available studies and the differences between state laws. But some concerns did arise—such as concerns about reliably detecting marijuana intoxication, or a proliferation of illegal farms undercutting legal farms and circumventing regulations and taxes, or even drug cartels operating those farms.

“The concerns regarding illegal farming and black-market sales raised by law enforcement as well as legalization advocates should be of particular interest to Loudoun due to our agricultural industry,” Potucek said. “Illegal farms produce higher quantities of more potent marijuana, and of course without any quality control or lab testing.”

Another trend emerged from the literature review in Colorado and Washington state—Black people were more likely to be prosecuted for marijuana-related offenses both before and after legalization. And in Colorado, despite being less already likely to be prosecuted for marijuana offenses, white people also saw the largest drop in prosecutions after legalization.

“The whole notion of this will help people of color not be arrested if it’s legalized is right out the window,” Randall said.

Not all members of the Board of Supervisors expressed opposition to legalization.

“Like some of my colleagues here, I do support the legalization of marijuana, not just in the Commonwealth of Virginia but nationally in the United States, so I’m glad we’re here,” said Vice Chairman Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling). “Do we need to have some guardrails on it? Yes, we do. I think we can take a step in the right direction. I think the General Assembly—I think they missed the mark a little bit on their implementation.”

Virginia’s legalization law also created a Cannabis Control Authority, a Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council, and a Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board. All of those bodies are only beginning their work. The advisory council is directed to develop public health guidance on responsible adult consumption, health risks including impairing a person’s ability to drive, and ancillary impacts such as eligibility for certain employment—for example, marijuana remains a federally-controlled substance.

Meanwhile, the Cannabis Equity Reinvestment Board is tasked to “directly address the impact of economic disinvestment, violence, and historical overuse of criminal justice responses to community and individual needs by providing resources to support local design and control of community-based responses to such impacts.”

Questions also remain about whether the county will have the authority to regulate marijuana sales through zoning or treat it like any other retail shop.

Town Councils Face Uncertainty

Last week, the Purcellville and Middleburg town councils were briefed on the status of the General Assembly’s legislation expected to legalize retail sale as early as next year, but reached different conclusions.

The issue was raised in Purcellville by Town Attorney Sally Hankins and in Middleburg by Town Attorney Martin Crim. They noted that legislation adopted during last year’s session that would allow localities to hold a voter referendum on whether to allow retail sales in their jurisdiction did not pass again this year. Now, they said, it was likely the assembly would authorize retail sales starting next year, but without the ability to seek voter approval.

Members of the Purcellville council concluded it was premature to take any action given the uncertainty in Richmond.

The Middleburg council agreed to begin developing ordinance changes that would restrict where marijuana stores could operate in town. They are concerned that once the assembly approves sales, the town could have just a few weeks to prepare for the businesses to start looking for spaces to set up shop.

Crim noted that, barring a referendum option, the town would not be permitted to ban the stores.

“When something is legal and regulated by the state it cannot be prohibited locally,” he said. Hemp plants grow at Cannabreeze near Lovettsville. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

Trying to Keep Up

McNerney and Potucek said after their report that the context of their work changed while they were conducting the research—when they began, they were hoping to have results in advance of any legalization. But state legislation in February 2021—just as the group was beginning its work—legalized personal possession and use years sooner than anticipated.

“Marijuana has not been studied at nearly the same level from a public health standpoint as nicotine, as alcohol. The difficulty is, we don’t really know the effects as well. There aren’t a myriad of studies that we can do a meta-analysis on to figure out, OK, where are the trends and what should we prepare for as a county?” McNerney said.

“What we found in the, on the public safety/criminal justice side was, first, each state that published reports had these different metrics, so it was impossible to compare apples to apples between the state reports,” Potucek said. “… And then just the implementation timeframe for each state, each period between decriminalization to legalization was so short that you couldn’t really detect which step had a causal effect.” He also pointed out a lack of baseline information from before legalization laws.

He said some states have had a better rollout than others, pointing as an example to statewide policies in New Mexico, as opposed to more localized, “patchwork” decisions in other states.

Although workgroup’s report is complete, its work is not.

“Now we’re in the data collecting stage of our own, which is, what will it look like from a mental health standpoint?” McNerney said. “What will happen to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse? What trends will we start seeing? And will we be able to track that, because we track all of that.”

He said the group had been asked to determine whether the county should be getting ready for an increase in mental health and substance abuse needs.

“We didn’t find that we should prepare for that, necessarily, but now it’s a matter of being nimble enough to know, as the cases come in, are we seeing any changes?” he said.

Potucek said the criminal justice board and law enforcement officials will be doing the same.

“Certainly, it highlighted some of the gaps in the data available between the Sheriff’s office and Commonwealth’s Attorneys. They just had no reason to collect certain data in their systems prior to this, and that limited our ability to look at trends,” he said. “Now, the sheriffs or the commonwealth’s attorneys may choose to start tracking more detail in terms of specific substances.”

Randall promised Tuesday’s briefing was “the first salvo in this discussion.”

“We’ve taken this substance and put it in a political realm when it should be in a medical realm,” she said.

Businesses Get Ready

One thing legal marijuana sales will almost certainly be is a business opportunity. Businesses have been maneuvering into place despite so-far unclear regulatory requirements in preparation for legal retail sales.

One of those is Jeff Boogaard, founder of Cannabreeze Hemp Farm & Company near Lovettsville. He shifted from raising water buffalo on his farm toward CBD products for different reasons—both the business opportunities and for health and wellness as his daughter was diagnosed with cancer. But he and his partners are also preparing for a private park where members can smoke their legal marijuana among like-minded company, and to leverage their expertise in growing and processing the closely related hemp plant to also growing marijuana plants. Jeff Boogard holds jars of some of the processed CBD hemp plants at his business Cannabreeze. [Alexis Gustin/Loudoun Now]

“We’re 100% vertically integrated on the CBD flower side, and one thing we can say is, we’re experts at growing,” he said.

He said he has embraced the plant because it is safer than some commonly accepted alternatives.

“Our focus is always going to be health, wellness and recreation, and as I dove deeper into the cannabis community, the cannabis history, and then comparing that to other recreational devices that everyone uses on a daily basis—primarily, in Loudoun County, alcohol in all of its forms—I came to the realization that this plant is really, it’s just better,” Boogaard said. “It’s better for you from a health standpoint, it’s better from a psychological standpoint, it’s been proven over and over that it has some very low addictive qualities to it.

“The caveat to that is always everything in moderation. I love chocolate shakes, but I’m not going to have six a day. So, there is a responsibility factor to it.”

And he said his business won’t be focused just on getting the highest high.

“We made the decision that strains here [we grow], we are not going to be focused on who can have the most potent bud—that’s just not who we want to be,” he said. “We want to be someone who’s all about the balance.” ‘I Decided We Were All In’: Local Farm Shifts Gears to Hemp and CBD