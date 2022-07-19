Loudoun Committee Recommends Land Use Referrals to Power Utilities￼

The Board of Supervisors’ Transportation and Land Use Committee is recommending the county government request Dominion Energy and the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative provide feedback on land development applications.

The county routinely asks for referrals from both internal and outside agencies in the early stage of land use applications, such as rezonings. Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd said the county already has asked for feedback from the electricity utilities on a case-by-case basis in the past and said he anticipates no problems.

Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run) suggested the new policy. The committee voted 3-0-1-1, with one abstention and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) absent for the vote on July 18.

The full Board of Supervisors will have the option to vote the recommendation into policy.