Former Commanders Safety Pleads to Reckless Driving in Fatal Crash

Former Washington Commanders defensive back Deshazor D. Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving in connection with the Dec. 23, 2021, crash in which his girlfriend died.

The crash happened on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road. Investigators said Everett was driving over twice the posted 45 miles per hour speed limit when he lost control and his 2010 Nissan GT-R left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over. The victim, Olivia S. Peters, 29, was a passenger in the car. She was transported to StoneSprings hospital, where she died of her injuries.

In March, the Commanders released the former team captain from its roster.

Everett appeared in Loudoun County District Court on July 19 for a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of involuntary manslaughter. At the outset of the hearing, Judge Deborah C. Welsh was presented with an agreement worked out between the prosecution and defense attorneys, with the approval of Peters’ family, to reduce the charge.

Everett pleaded guilty to the reduced charge, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 12 months in jail. His attorney, Kaveh Noorsishad, sought to delay sentencing until March 2023—after the Commanders’ season ends.

Welch noted in General District Court sentencings typically occur immediately after a plea is entered, and questioned the merits of an eight-month delay.

Noorsishad noted that several witnesses he plans to call for the hearing are part of the football team, which begins training camp next week, and that more time was needed to work out the terms of probation, which are expected to include provisions of community service and requirements to support a foundation established in Peters’ memory.

Welch denied that request, noting that in other cases witnesses are required to take off from work when they are subpoenaed to appear. She said it was important to treat everyone equally, no matter their profession.

The sentencing hearing was set for Sept. 8, three days before the Commanders’ season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.