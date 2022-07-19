Contract Changes Cause Frustration, Added Days for Testing Contractors

At the June 28 School Board meeting, testing coordinators from schools across the county spoke during the public comment section about drastic changes to their contracts for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

At issue is a surprise change in their 2022-2023 contract that required testing coordinators report 12 days before teachers report and leave 12 days after. Per their contract, they will be paid for the additional days.

During the 2021-2022 school year testing coordinators were required to arrive six days before teachers and leave five days after. The new contract requires an additional 13 days.

According to the seven, they found out on June 9 by logging into Oracle, an electronic system that houses all teacher contracts, that their contract dates had been changed. Based on earlier conversations they were under the impression that their contract would stay the same for the 2022-2023 school year.

Additionally, the changes bring concerns about daycare and vacations that were planned prior to the changes to the new contracts.

Testing coordinators are contracted teachers who have additional days added to their contract. Those extra days are to open and close out the year. Their job is to monitor students taking tests throughout the school year.

Sandy Sullivan, President of Loudoun Education Association said when the testing coordinators found out about the changes some of them reached out to LEA to understand what the best course of action would be. She said she advised them to advocate for themselves in front of the School Board.

“One of the biggest issues was it seemed like lack of respect to find out by logging in to find their contract. It wasn’t an email, or a call from a boss or supervisor. That’s not acceptable. I’m not asking for a grand letter in the mail, but an email that states as of such and such a date this is what your contract will look like,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan and the testing coordinators wanted to know how long ago the decision was made and why the coordinators weren’t told about it sooner. But more importantly she said, “why weren’t they part of the process in deciding if the changes were necessary?”

They attended a Human Resources and Talent Development committee meeting and emailed the head of HR at Loudoun County Public Schools to try to understand how the changes came about. They were told in the meeting if they had a problem with the beginning dates, they could work directly with their direct supervisors, and they were told the supervisors would be flexible.

The direct supervisor for a testing coordinator is the school principal.

“In a situation like this it’s great to hear supervisors will be flexible, we want that. But what was not appreciated was they were put off by someone and not given an answer or even why it was changed,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said they just wanted to know why it changed, was it the best thing, and if not, to figure out the best step moving forward.

They were told by human resources that additional student and staff holidays to the 2022-2023 school calendar affected their contracts.

Sullivan said the holidays shortened the teacher contracts because there were fewer student days. The holidays impacted testing coordinators contracts as a result. But the added holidays didn’t seem to impact the contracts of school counselors or deans according to comments made during the June 28 School Board meeting.

This is the second year Loudoun County Public Schools has used this calendar.

“I would have appreciated having a conversation about why this decision was made. Maybe we don’t like it, but at least we’d understand why it happened,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan was able to arrange a meeting with testing coordinators and human resources on July 6, but no resolution was made. Sullivan said changes are possible and the School Board can make those changes.

Sullivan said what’s in place is in place now, and the testing coordinators will have to follow the schedule set forth in the new contract. She said the lack of communication is the real problem.

She said LEA is closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure communication between LCPS administration and staff is clear and timely.