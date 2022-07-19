Claude Moore Foundation Announces $1.8M in Loudoun Grants
Staff Report
The trustees of The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation this week approved $1.8 million in grant awards for Loudoun-based charities in 2022.
Since the foundation was created by Sterling resident Dr. Claude Moore in 1987, it has provided more than $90 million to support charitable causes, including $28.4 million in Loudoun County.
“Dr. Moore spent most of his adult life in Loudoun County and was defined by his belief that education is the key, and that everyone deserved the opportunity to get a quality education,” said the Foundation’s Senior Deputy Executive Director Dr. William A. Hazel Jr. “The Trustees strive to fulfill his wishes by concentrating a large portion of the grant budget on educational organizations in and around the place he called his home.”
Loudoun-based programs receiving grants from the foundation this year are:
- All Ages Read Together
- A Place to Be
- Arc of Loudoun
- Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier County
- ECHO
- INMED Partnerships for Children
- Legacy Farms Virginia
- Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter
- Loudoun Education Foundation
- Loudoun Free Clinic
- Loudoun Laurels Foundation
- Loudoun Literacy Council
- Loudoun Youth
- Northern Virginia Dental
- Northern Virginia Family Service
- Boy Scouts of America
- Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum
- Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum
- St. Paul VI Catholic School