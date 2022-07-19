Claude Moore Foundation Announces $1.8M in Loudoun Grants

Staff Report

The trustees of The Claude Moore Charitable Foundation this week approved $1.8 million in grant awards for Loudoun-based charities in 2022.

Since the foundation was created by Sterling resident Dr. Claude Moore in 1987, it has provided more than $90 million to support charitable causes, including $28.4 million in Loudoun County.

“Dr. Moore spent most of his adult life in Loudoun County and was defined by his belief that education is the key, and that everyone deserved the opportunity to get a quality education,” said the Foundation’s Senior Deputy Executive Director Dr. William A. Hazel Jr. “The Trustees strive to fulfill his wishes by concentrating a large portion of the grant budget on educational organizations in and around the place he called his home.”

Loudoun-based programs receiving grants from the foundation this year are:

All Ages Read Together

A Place to Be

Arc of Loudoun

Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier County

ECHO

INMED Partnerships for Children

Legacy Farms Virginia

Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter

Loudoun Education Foundation

Loudoun Free Clinic

Loudoun Laurels Foundation

Loudoun Literacy Council

Loudoun Youth

Northern Virginia Dental

Northern Virginia Family Service

Boy Scouts of America

Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum

St. Paul VI Catholic School