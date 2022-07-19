988 Mental Health Crisis Hotline Launches￼

Beginning Saturday, July 16, Virginians who need suicide prevention or behavioral health crisis support, or are worried about someone else, can call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network.

The new three-digit number is designed to be easier to remember for people in crisis. Anyone calling from a phone with a Virginia area code will be connected to trained counselors through the existing state or national crisis care system network. The line is planned to eventually include geolocation capabilities.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline also remains available by calling 1-800-273-8255 or texting “CONNECT” to 855-11. It is operational 24 hours a day, and connects callers to the same services as calling or texting 988.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Counselors may also direct callers to additional resources for mental health and substance use treatment.

More information about mental health resources designed to help prevent suicide is online at loudoun.gov/suicideprevention.