Ralph Fields, 1941-2022

Ralph Fields, the man, the myth, the legend, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 16th, 2022.

He was born September 26th, 1941, to Horace Ralph Fields, Sr., and Lucille Kent Fields at Loudoun Memorial Hospital in Leesburg, VA.

A lifelong Purcellville resident, Ralph Fields was raised on his family’s dairy farm (Center Field Farm) in Purcellville, VA. Ralph attended the old Purcellville Elementary School and was a 1960 graduate of Loudoun County High School. As Drum Major, he led the LCHS Marching Band to two consecutive years of top awards at the Winchester Apple Blossom Festival. He was also involved with FFA and 4-H. He showed Registered Holsteins, some of which attained All-American recognition. As a teen, he was nominated as National Holstein Boy which earned him a trip to Madison, Wisconsin. Ralph was engaged in agriculture most of his life, including dairy, beef, and crop farming. In addition to farming, he had other business ventures. In the early 1970s, he owned and operated the Arco service station at the Route 7/ North Maple Avenue intersection in Purcellville. He owned the Round Hill Diner for over 10 years before selling the business in the late 1980s.

Ralph’s passion for life was only exceeded by his love for his children and grandchildren.

A friend to many, and an enemy to none, Ralph’s departure leaves a massive void in our lives, and he will be greatly missed. “They don’t make them like that anymore”.

Ralph is survived by his children; Trevor & Jessy of Purcellville; Tonya & Ashley of Lovettsville; Troy & Michelle of Leesburg; Trey of Florida. Grandchildren; Rachel, Lincoln, Weston, Boyd, Rya, Aja, Ayden, Olivia, Sabrina, Kylie & Taylor; great-grandchildren; Harper & Ronin.

A viewing will be on held Friday, July 22nd from 4-7pm at Hall’s Funeral Home in Purcellville, Va. The family would also like for you to join them from 4-8pm on Saturday, July 23rd, 2002, for a Celebration of Life at the Family Farm (Center Field Farm), 16980 Hillsboro Road, Purcellville, Va. Per Ralph’s wishes please dress casual.

The family will be having a private burial service at the Hillsboro Cemetery, Hillsboro, Va.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Purcellville Police & Fire Station in his name.

Arrangements are handled by Hall Funeral Home, Purcellville, Va.