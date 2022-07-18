Photo Gallery: Lovettsville Cardboard Regatta

Boats of all shapes and sizes showed up at the Lovettsville Community Pool on Friday evening for the Cardboard Regatta. The regatta was started in 2010 by the Department of Parks and Recreation and Community Services to build community relationships around the town pool.

Racers made boats out of cardboard and tape then raced to see who could make it to the other side of the pool the fastest without sinking.

During the July 15 event, there were five heats of races—a few featuring some spectacular sinkings.

Once the races were finished the boats were allowed back in the water until they became too waterlogged to float.

Among this year’s entries were a Lego-themed boat, a rainbow unicorn boat, a Hawaiian-themed boat, a Rock ‘it’ ship, and a tribute to John F. Kennedy’s World War II boat PT 109, among others.

Paper trophy’s went to the top three fastest boats. Other awards were given for best sinking, best looking and best costumes.

This year’s top three were: Rock ‘it’ ship making it across the pool in 30 seconds, Speedy Sprinter at 37 seconds, and PT 109 finishing at 1:05.