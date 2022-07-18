New York Man Charged in Leesburg Best Buy Break-in

Leesburg Police investigators have charged a 29-year-old New York man following an investigation into an early Sunday morning burglary at the Best Buy store.

According to the report, the department received a report of a burglary in progress at the Potomac Station store shortly after 12:30 a.m. July 17.

Brayan Munevar Vargas

Responding officers found the suspect, Munevar Vargas, inside the store. At least one additional suspect fled on foot and got away. So far, nothing has been found missing from the store.

Vargas was charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit larceny, wearing a mask to conceal his identity, and destruction of property. He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has relevant information is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at [email protected]. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.